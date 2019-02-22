Contrasting of Express Inc. (EXPR) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Express Inc. 2.17B 0.16 38.61M 0.48 12.24 Nordstrom Inc. 16.08B 0.46 467.00M 2.99 16.39

In table 1 we can see Express Inc. and Nordstrom Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nordstrom Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Express Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Express Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Nordstrom Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Express Inc. and Nordstrom Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express Inc. 1.78% 3.8% 2% Nordstrom Inc. 2.90% 45.7% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Express Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Nordstrom Inc. has a 0.54 beta which is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Express Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Nordstrom Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Express Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordstrom Inc.

Dividends

Meanwhile, Nordstrom Inc.’s annual dividend is $1.48 per share and it also boasts of a 3.29% dividend yield. Express Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Express Inc. and Nordstrom Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Express Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Nordstrom Inc. 2 6 2 2.20

Express Inc.’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 46.77%. Meanwhile, Nordstrom Inc.’s average target price is $55.86, while its potential upside is 25.56%. The results provided earlier shows that Express Inc. appears more favorable than Nordstrom Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Express Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 64.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Express Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Nordstrom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Express Inc. -6.41% -38.46% -44.49% -44.85% -47.58% -42.46% Nordstrom Inc. -7.24% -26.19% -25.12% -6.16% 9.03% 3.5%

For the past year Express Inc. has -42.46% weaker performance while Nordstrom Inc. has 3.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 15 of the 16 factors Nordstrom Inc. beats Express Inc.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 490 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 145 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.