Contrasting of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 106.80M 5.81 N/A -0.10 0.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 49.55M 29.24 34.11M 0.65 35.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 68.84% 5.4% 1.5%

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial Corporation dividend pay is $1.5 per share with 5.66% dividend yield annually. On the other side, $1.32 per share with a dividend yield of 5.61% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential downside is -2.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -1.23% -2.02% -3.04% -4% -2.17% -2.43% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 1.58% 0.91% 9.33% 29.3% 0.09% -3.53%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.