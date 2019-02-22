Contrasting of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Since Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 13.78M -0.43 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. N/A 19.28 7.92M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Histogenics Corporation and Neuralstem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Histogenics Corporation and Neuralstem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 66.4% -73.3% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -123.1% -74.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.89 beta indicates that Histogenics Corporation is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Neuralstem Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Neuralstem Inc. which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 5.5 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Histogenics Corporation and Neuralstem Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Histogenics Corporation has an average price target of $3.5, and a 2,553.53% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.8% and 6.3% respectively. About 6.2% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation 8.67% -13.07% -25.83% -83.15% -75.9% -77.31% Neuralstem Inc. -14.71% -24.96% -62.7% -74.46% -80.85% -75.06%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bearish than Neuralstem Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.