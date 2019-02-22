Contrasting of Payment Data Systems Inc. (PYDS) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payment Data Systems Inc. 24.22M 2.10 4.20M -0.43 0.00 Cardtronics plc 1.38B 0.87 25.73M 0.31 99.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Payment Data Systems Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payment Data Systems Inc. -17.34% -36.8% -6.5% Cardtronics plc 1.86% 6.4% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Payment Data Systems Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. Cardtronics plc’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Payment Data Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cardtronics plc are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Payment Data Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Payment Data Systems Inc. and Cardtronics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Payment Data Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Cardtronics plc on the other hand boasts of a $40.5 consensus target price and a 55.83% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Payment Data Systems Inc. and Cardtronics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.3% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 13.8% of Payment Data Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.45% of Cardtronics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Payment Data Systems Inc. 2.82% 0% -1.09% 12.35% -14.15% -28.06% Cardtronics plc -6.78% -15.44% -9.84% 19.95% 69.7% 63.28%

For the past year Payment Data Systems Inc. has -28.06% weaker performance while Cardtronics plc has 63.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Cardtronics plc beats Payment Data Systems Inc.

Payment Data Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Further, the company creates, manages, and processes prepaid card programs for corporate clients to issue prepaid cards to their customer base or employees; and issues general purpose reloadable cards to consumers as an alternative to a traditional bank account. Additionally, it operates billx.com, a consumer Website that allows consumers to process online payments to pay other individual; and provides prepaid cards to consumers for use in as a tool to stay on budget, manage allowances, and share money with family and friends. The company markets and sells its products and services directly, as well as through non-exclusive resellers. Payment Data Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.