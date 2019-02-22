Contrasting of SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

This is a contrast between SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 222.21M 0.06 2.29M -0.02 0.00 PRA Group Inc. 867.78M 1.67 137.49M 1.40 19.19

Table 1 highlights SPAR Group Inc. and PRA Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SPAR Group Inc. and PRA Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. -1.03% -12.4% -3.4% PRA Group Inc. 15.84% 12.5% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

SPAR Group Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.29. Competitively, PRA Group Inc.’s 67.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SPAR Group Inc. and PRA Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.4% and 0% respectively. About 48.9% of SPAR Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of PRA Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. -13.62% -27.88% -27.76% -49.6% -39.82% -47.14% PRA Group Inc. -11.76% -15.55% -27.99% -34.24% -23.28% -18.89%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc. was more bearish than PRA Group Inc.

Summary

PRA Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors SPAR Group Inc.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.