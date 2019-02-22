Contrasting of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and AllianzGI Diversified Income & (NYSE:ACV)

As Personal Products businesses, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and AllianzGI Diversified Income & (NYSE:ACV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Procter & Gamble Company 66.91B 3.73 10.52B 4.05 22.95 AllianzGI Diversified Income & N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Procter & Gamble Company and AllianzGI Diversified Income &’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) and AllianzGI Diversified Income & (NYSE:ACV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Procter & Gamble Company 15.72% 18.8% 8.1% AllianzGI Diversified Income & 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

The Procter & Gamble Company shareholders receive an annual dividend of $2.84 per share which is subject to 2.86% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by AllianzGI Diversified Income &

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Procter & Gamble Company and AllianzGI Diversified Income &.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Procter & Gamble Company 0 2 6 2.75 AllianzGI Diversified Income & 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.66% for The Procter & Gamble Company with average price target of $94.13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Procter & Gamble Company and AllianzGI Diversified Income & are owned by institutional investors at 61.5% and 18.55% respectively. The Procter & Gamble Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Procter & Gamble Company -1.57% 1.91% 12.93% 19.99% 3.25% 1.25% AllianzGI Diversified Income & -2.4% -5.98% -11.96% -7.52% -0.68% 0.73%

For the past year The Procter & Gamble Company’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianzGI Diversified Income &.

Summary

The Procter & Gamble Company beats on 12 of the 12 factors AllianzGI Diversified Income &.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands. The companyÂ’s Grooming segment provides shave care products comprising female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric razors and epilators under the Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus brands. Its Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamin/mineral/supplement, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Prilosec, and Vicks brands. The companyÂ’s Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. Its Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper under the Luvs, Pampers, Always, Tampax, Bounty, and Charmin brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.