Contrasting of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Since Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab Limited N/A 0.00 67.46M -2.65 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 52.13M 2.44 17.66M -0.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. -33.88% 63.7% 15.3%

Liquidity

Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 17.8 while its Quick Ratio is 17.8. On the competitive side is, Surface Oncology Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Zai Lab Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 35.54% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.85% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zai Lab Limited 1.01% 8.85% 11.91% -16.51% -22.04% -6.17% Surface Oncology Inc. 3.47% -3.46% -14.61% -41.42% 0% -37.28%

For the past year Zai Lab Limited was less bearish than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats Zai Lab Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.