Contrasting of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Since Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zai Lab Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|67.46M
|-2.65
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|52.13M
|2.44
|17.66M
|-0.54
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Zai Lab Limited and Surface Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-33.88%
|63.7%
|15.3%
Liquidity
Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 17.8 while its Quick Ratio is 17.8. On the competitive side is, Surface Oncology Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 66.4% of Zai Lab Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 35.54% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.85% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zai Lab Limited
|1.01%
|8.85%
|11.91%
|-16.51%
|-22.04%
|-6.17%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|3.47%
|-3.46%
|-14.61%
|-41.42%
|0%
|-37.28%
For the past year Zai Lab Limited was less bearish than Surface Oncology Inc.
Summary
Surface Oncology Inc. beats Zai Lab Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.