Copart (CPRT) Position Maintained by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc; F N B (FNB) Market Valuation Declined While West Oak Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 7.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 747,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.84 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $558.35 million, up from 10.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23B market cap company. The stock increased 5.70% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 4.45 million shares traded or 188.06% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 10.16% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in F N B Corporation (FNB) by 40.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 35,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $663.48M, down from 87,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in F N B Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 2.48M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 22.15% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $17.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 14,585 shares to 376,616 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,145 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.96 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2018Q2.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $173.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Growth (VUG) by 478 shares to 1,743 shares, valued at $280.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since October 26, 2018, it had 12 buys, and 1 insider sale for $386,336 activity. CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $56,150 worth of stock. 1,000 shares were bought by GUERRIERI GARY L, worth $11,486. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Bena Pamela A bought $11,810. DELIE VINCENT J JR also bought $72,865 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $35,441 was bought by Dively Mary Jo. CAMPBELL WILLIAM B sold 2,900 shares worth $34,657.