Copper Rock Capital Partners Boosted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Boosted Quotient LTD (QTNT) Stake By $1.06 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Quotient Ltd (QTNT) stake by 75.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 151,000 shares as Quotient Ltd (QTNT)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 351,000 shares with $2.65M value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Quotient Ltd now has $662.67M valuation. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 385,603 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 42.79% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.79% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 3.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc acquired 3,086 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 26.04%. The Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 85,111 shares with $10.16 million value, up from 82,025 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $29.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 8.10M shares traded or 14.30% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased Delek Us Holdings Inc stake by 20,430 shares to 455,206 valued at $19.28 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ryman Hospitality Propertys Inc (NYSE:RHP) stake by 219,133 shares and now owns 339,885 shares. Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Electronic Arts had 25 analyst reports since August 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, August 31 report. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Argus Research. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Monday, December 10. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 11. Credit Suisse maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Friday, August 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $146 target. Jefferies downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Thursday, January 17 to “Hold” rating.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 28 insider sales for $18.01 million activity. Shares for $146,946 were sold by Miele Laura. 3,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. On Tuesday, November 6 Jorgensen Blake J sold $974,270 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 10,500 shares. $352,675 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris. $22,744 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Singh Vijayanthimala. $845,927 worth of stock was sold by Wilson Andrew on Thursday, November 1. 10,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $1.01 million were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 14,249 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Primecap Mngmt Ca has 1.15 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 1.49% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company holds 4,105 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advisors accumulated 540 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Holdings reported 75,186 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jacobs Ca holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 40,939 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Brant Point Investment Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 43,639 shares. Tech Crossover Management Vii Limited holds 8.99% or 2.25M shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Deltec Asset Limited Co owns 35,300 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold QTNT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 32.13 million shares or 23.36% more from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 17,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perceptive Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 1.77% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Highbridge Capital Management Llc accumulated 2.04M shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.01% or 2.71 million shares. S Squared Technologies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.76% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has invested 0.19% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 803,669 are held by Millennium Management Lc. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 2,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Broadfin Lc holds 804,700 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Co holds 60,914 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantum Cap Management accumulated 270,961 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 50,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $1.03 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 180,000 shares. Roku Inc was reduced too.