Country Club Trust Company Has Decreased By $444,962 Its Kohls (KSS) Position; Santa Barbara Asset Management Cut Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding By $1.92 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 11,589 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.15M shares with $190.95M value, down from 1.16M last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $111.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $152.61. About 2.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Country Club Trust Company decreased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 6.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company sold 6,013 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 21.21%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 94,067 shares with $7.01M value, down from 100,080 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $10.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 1.85M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.38 million activity. $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Paz George. Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06M worth of stock. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold $1.94 million. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock or 4,234 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 11 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, September 28. UBS maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Thursday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 30. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, December 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 3 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 30. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 4 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Savant Capital Lc invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Clark Capital Gru has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Franklin Res Inc has 0.55% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6.64 million shares. Bailard Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,588 shares. Ledyard Bancorp holds 7,030 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 56,273 are owned by Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability. Legacy Private Tru Communications holds 0.09% or 4,764 shares in its portfolio. Barometer Cap reported 81,000 shares. Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Company reported 1,600 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,367 shares. 370 are held by Lifeplan Fincl Grp. Johnson Grp stated it has 8,361 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.39% or 1.23 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Cranking Out Returns – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: The Pivot Appears To Be Working – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Monday: AMZN, GE, HON, ACB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.04 million for 7.58 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Kohl’s had 4 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $51 target in Thursday, August 23 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of KSS in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral” rating.

More important recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML calls Kohl’s a department store outlier – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Will Kohl’s ‘New Retail’ Strategy Work? – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s and WW to partner – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Target Stock Doesnâ€™t Look Cheap Enough – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company increased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 2,931 shares to 19,974 valued at $4.02 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 5,984 shares and now owns 17,885 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.10 million activity. $1.00 million worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) was sold by LAVU RATNAKAR. Chawla Sona sold $2.20M worth of stock. 21,584 shares valued at $1.76M were sold by SCHEPP RICHARD D on Tuesday, September 4. STREETER STEPHANIE A also sold $389,244 worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc reported 0.06% stake. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Co holds 10,343 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 54,003 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.03% or 9,800 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation stated it has 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Visionary Asset Inc reported 35,581 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.05% or 4.35 million shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Lc has 0.12% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 2.55M shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 525 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.09% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bluecrest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Btc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 26,370 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 664,187 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.