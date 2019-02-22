Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Since Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties Incorporated 487.46M 8.22 79.16M 0.21 40.05 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 299.66M 4.57 108.31M 1.31 8.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cousins Properties Incorporated and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cousins Properties Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties Incorporated 16.24% 3.2% 2.1% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 36.14% 14.2% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cousins Properties Incorporated is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.86. In other hand, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has beta of 0.08 which is 92.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cousins Properties Incorporated pays out $0.26 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 2.73%. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $1.04 per share while its annual dividend yield is 8.18%.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cousins Properties Incorporated and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

The upside potential is 7.56% for Cousins Properties Incorporated with average target price of $10.25. Meanwhile, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s average target price is $13.63, while its potential upside is 5.58%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cousins Properties Incorporated is looking more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.1% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cousins Properties Incorporated -2.37% -4.29% -10.13% -15.56% -11% -10.81% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. -2.11% -4.37% -4.21% 18.85% 33.64% 34.26%

For the past year Cousins Properties Incorporated had bearish trend while Arbor Realty Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats on 10 of the 16 factors Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.