Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 10.99M 3.59 2.32M -0.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation -21.11% -6.3% -4.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cronos Group Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.62% and 14.2%. Insiders held 6.12% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cronos Group Inc. 40.77% 31.29% 6.45% 85.06% 277.71% 66.64% ImmuCell Corporation -0.53% -6.54% 9.22% 5.67% -16.09% -15.13%

Summary

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.