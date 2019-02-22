Crow Point Partners Has Raised Its A Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Holding by $1.33 Million; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stock Declined, Chase Investment Counsel Cut Stake

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in A Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) by 95.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 102,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,999 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.73M, up from 107,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in A Mark Precious Metals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 657 shares traded. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has declined 11.64% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRK News: 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 13/05/2018 – Throwing Ex-CEO Winterkorn Under the VW Bus Could Leave a Mark; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Rev $1.99B; 21/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Financial Conference Schedule for May and June 2018; 20/03/2018 A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility; 20/03/2018 – A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY FOR PURCHASE OF PRECIOUS METALS FROM SUPPLIERS; 31/05/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: `The Americans’ Series Finale: The Deepest Cuts Don’t Leave a Mark; 19/04/2018 – DJ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 14.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 10,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,910 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.35M, down from 74,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 2.90 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold ETFC shares while 192 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 230.48 million shares or 0.61% less from 231.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tributary Capital Management Limited Co owns 26,570 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio has 770,940 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Inc invested in 50,139 shares. Moreover, Nordea Management Ab has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 178,624 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co reported 21,461 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 434,783 shares. Three Peaks Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.6% or 55,551 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 0.01% or 12,667 shares. Zeke Limited Co owns 4,358 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 525,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 220,000 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 27,900 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Shine Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Hexavest Inc owns 1,007 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $193.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12,037 shares to 15,192 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

