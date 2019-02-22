Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to pay $0.11 on Apr 18, 2019; Chilton Capital Management Boosted Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Holding By $1.35 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) stake by 13.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 27,507 shares as Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW)’s stock declined 18.81%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 227,494 shares with $11.18 million value, up from 199,987 last quarter. Schwab Charles Corp New now has $61.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 5.52M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 19.54% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN

Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) is expected to pay $0.11 on Apr 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:CY) shareholders before Mar 27, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s current price of $15.55 translates into 0.71% yield. Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s dividend has Mar 28, 2019 as record date. Feb 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 2.60M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 14.75% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 287.86 million shares or 0.87% more from 285.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 535,725 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 1.27 million shares. Bbt Cap Management Lc has 0.4% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 74,626 shares. Sei owns 618,459 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 408,798 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 24,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt stated it has 826,834 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 1,806 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt Lp holds 186,674 shares. M&T Commercial Bank holds 164,947 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 133,700 shares. 11,762 are held by San Francisco Sentry (Ca). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 10,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 11,375 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research reported 0.1% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.63 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 16.37 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $992,387 activity. MARTINO CAMILLO also bought $64,000 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) shares. El-Khoury Hassane sold $693,920 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR sold 3,000 shares worth $42,000.

Among 3 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor had 3 analyst reports since September 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 24.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) stake by 2,055 shares to 193,965 valued at $34.28M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) stake by 11,438 shares and now owns 207,510 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Charles Schwab had 12 analyst reports since October 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Citigroup. On Friday, January 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 19 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, October 9. Raymond James upgraded The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $54 target. Barclays Capital maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Monday, October 22. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $57 target. Deutsche Bank upgraded The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $54 target. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, January 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 50 investors sold SCHW shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.80% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, State Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.16% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 12.68M shares. Prio Wealth Lp has 216,674 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Management holds 0.06% or 24,146 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 63,364 shares. Hs Management Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 1.88 million shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.99% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Valley Advisers holds 0.15% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 8,692 shares. Jacobs And Ca, California-based fund reported 115,716 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 12,257 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mngmt Com reported 2.27% stake. Iat Reinsurance Ltd holds 0.18% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% or 176,170 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp holds 726,600 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt holds 3.9% or 919,095 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.15% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since October 15, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $26.42 million activity. Bettinger Walter W had bought 124,669 shares worth $4.84 million. Craig Jonathan M. sold $128,390 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Monday, October 15. Shares for $11.76M were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1. $226,441 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by Kallsen Terri R on Monday, December 3. Chandoha Marie A sold 12,400 shares worth $585,016.