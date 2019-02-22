CyrusOne (CONE) Investors: Wells Fargo Keeps Buy Rating; Horne International (SPSC)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

Horne International Inc (SPSC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.79, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 99 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 71 decreased and sold positions in Horne International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 15.82 million shares, down from 15.91 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Horne International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 52 Increased: 67 New Position: 32.

In an analyst report issued to clients and investors by Wells Fargo on Thursday, 21 February, CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) stock Buy was reiterated.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It has a 46.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

Among 4 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CyrusOne has $76 highest and $64 lowest target. $66’s average target is 26.20% above currents $52.3 stock price. CyrusOne had 6 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 2 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Thursday, November 1. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $66 target. Jefferies maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Tuesday, August 28. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $76 target.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 119,493 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold CyrusOne Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 102.88 million shares or 12.79% more from 91.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 130,812 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 96,598 shares in its portfolio. Ascend Llc invested 0.4% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Bluemar Cap Ltd Com holds 0.88% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 35,000 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America holds 132,289 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company has 0.07% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 8,500 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.03% or 2.97 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amp Limited has 0.07% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 202,917 shares. Winfield Assoc reported 0.94% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Smithfield reported 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 1.44M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thompson Davis And Inc holds 0.14% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Management Ks has 0.21% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 209,750 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 978,761 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.02% or 28,300 shares.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 80.68 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma holds 1.64% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. for 303,678 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 507,006 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 1.27% invested in the company for 50,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 1.25% in the stock. Riverbridge Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 607,252 shares.

