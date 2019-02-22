D L Carlson Investment Group Holding in Altria Group (MO) Has Cut by $4.10 Million as Stock Declined; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Founders Financial Securities Upped Holding by $342,384 as Market Valuation Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 92.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 68,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $337,000, down from 73,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 7.34 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 46.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 7,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 15,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 7.39 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Incorporated Wi holds 45,336 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.16% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 56,057 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated holds 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 3,009 shares. Town & Country Savings Bank & Company Dba First Bankers Company holds 58,030 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Oxbow Ltd stated it has 8,739 shares. Capital Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 4,581 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has 16,075 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial Service owns 25,410 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Co has 1.34% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 15.15 million shares. 239,836 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Hirtle Callaghan Communication Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 8,500 shares. Hamel Assocs holds 2.48% or 80,644 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 115,225 shares.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93 million and $348.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 23,013 shares to 159,604 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 134,631 are held by Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 110,300 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 218,900 were reported by Intact Invest Mgmt Inc. Ashford Cap has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 496 shares. 17,426 are owned by Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc. Opus Inv Mgmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 35,000 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Llc invested in 0.15% or 8,184 shares. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Com reported 31,480 shares. Forte Cap Limited Com Adv reported 17,005 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 84,281 are owned by Benedict Finance. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 7,558 shares. Motco holds 50,441 shares. Texas Yale Corp reported 83,979 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $354.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi by 95,010 shares to 151,321 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 39,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).