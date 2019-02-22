Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 19.89B 3.96 2.65B 3.90 26.12 Cummins Inc. 23.77B 1.02 2.14B 13.31 10.24

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Danaher Corporation and Cummins Inc. Cummins Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Danaher Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Danaher Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Cummins Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Danaher Corporation and Cummins Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 13.32% 10.2% 5.8% Cummins Inc. 9.00% 17.7% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

Danaher Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Cummins Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Danaher Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cummins Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Dividends

The annual dividend that Danaher Corporation pay is $0.64 per share with a dividend yield of 0.57%. The dividend yield for Cummins Inc. is 2.88% while its annual dividend payout is $4.44 per share.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Danaher Corporation and Cummins Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Cummins Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Danaher Corporation has an average price target of $118, and a 4.95% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Cummins Inc. is $164.57, which is potential 6.82% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Cummins Inc. is looking more favorable than Danaher Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Danaher Corporation and Cummins Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.6% and 84% respectively. Danaher Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cummins Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -7.14% -2.26% -3.24% -1.47% 9.75% 9.59% Cummins Inc. -9.78% -7.12% -4.3% -5.72% -19.5% -22.84%

For the past year Danaher Corporation had bullish trend while Cummins Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats on 9 of the 16 factors Danaher Corporation.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.