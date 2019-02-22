Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Increased Its Holding by $19.44 Million; Sands Capital Management Boosted Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding by $5.37 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Danaher (DHR) by 3.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 180,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.73M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $622.60 million, up from 5.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Danaher for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.82 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 9.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 6.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 267,073 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $90.93M, up from 251,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $364.98. About 427,140 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 29.65% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold DHR shares while 346 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 513.23 million shares or 0.85% less from 517.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Middleton And Inc Ma has invested 2.58% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 118,488 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bath Savings Tru stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability holds 39,243 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin, a Japan-based fund reported 65,135 shares. 461,979 are owned by Cortland Assocs Mo. Moreover, Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 76,509 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Incorporated. Natl Inv Services Wi invested 2.73% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Daiwa Secs Incorporated has 108,947 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company owns 32,694 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 6,467 shares. The California-based Montecito Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0.22% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 963,627 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Another recent and important Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Is Danaher Stock Still a Good Investment? – The Motley Fool” on February 16, 2019.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1000 Liberty Media 30.01.2023 (Prn) by 2.20 million shares to 4.40 million shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 549,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,502 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $15.20 million activity. 36,000 shares were sold by COMAS DANIEL L, worth $3.74 million on Wednesday, November 7. King William sold $5.43 million worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Monday, November 5. DANIEL WILLIAM K had sold 29,784 shares worth $2.92 million on Wednesday, October 24. EHRLICH DONALD J also sold $1.01 million worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Tuesday, October 23. Joyce Thomas Patrick JR also sold $541,464 worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Wednesday, November 7.

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 31 investors sold MELI shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 49 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.25 million shares or 0.10% more from 40.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Llc owns 40,765 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 47,805 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 3,127 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,962 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 266 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 73,691 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap owns 4,210 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc stated it has 15,261 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2.31M shares. California-based Dragoneer Invest Group Llc has invested 2.49% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Lazard Asset Llc holds 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 8,411 shares. Newbrook Cap Advsr Limited Partnership reported 105,004 shares stake. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 6,400 shares. 1,066 were accumulated by Cibc Mkts Corporation.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $35.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 248,775 shares to 4.40 million shares, valued at $260.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 503,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.59M shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Meet the new global online retail ETF – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is MercadoLibre a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRTX, LBTYA – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is MercadoLibre (MELI) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Shrouded in Mystery – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 05, 2019.