Dark Horse Resources Limited (DHR) Is Yet to See Trading Action on Feb 22

Shares of Dark Horse Resources Limited (ASX:DHR) closed at 0.004 yesterday. Dark Horse Resources Limited currently has a total float of 1.98B shares and on average sees 801,557 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 0.004 and high of 0.027.

This Is Why S&P/ASX 200 Is Up 4.7% For The Year

S&P/ASX 200 is a leading market index that features Australia’s top 200 companies ranked based on market capitalization. Dark Horse Resources Limited is one of many involved in trades. The index first went online in April of 2,000 after inheriting all the data from All Ordinaries. The index does not have restrictions on the kind of companies that can be listed as long as one meets the minimum eligibility requirements.

ASX 200 Highs and Lows

Since its inception, the index all time high stands at 6828.70 points recorded in November 2007. The index boasts of an all-time low of 1358.50 points registered in November 1992 and inherited from All Ordinaries.

The index currently covers 80% of Australia's equity market something that has made it a reliable tool for gauging the health of the country's equity market. ASX 200 is also liquidperfect from addressing all kinds of investment needs for managers who need to diversity in their portfolio.

S&P/ ASX 200 is market-capitalization weighted, meaning its rating can only move up or down, based price changes of stocks listed. Weighted points are not in any way affected by changes in market capitalization not tied to stock prices. Unlike other indexes, ASX 200 does to take into consideration-restricted stocks normally issued to strategic investor’s, governments or venture capitalists as these are deemed strategic holdings mostly considered log term investments.

Listing Requirements

Companies that would wish to be listed in the index must first have their shares listed on the country’s national bourse, the ASX. Liquidity of a stock is another factor that is usually taken into consideration prior to a company being listed. The index also ensures that no single company dominates trading.

Rebalancing of the index usually takes place every three months in a bid to ensure that all the stocks listed meet the minimum requirement. In the just concluded rebalancing carried out on September 16, 2016, six companies were dropped and consequently replaced by six others that had met the minimum requirement.

The index rebalancing is normally carried out by a five-panel 'index committee' with the next one slated for December 16, 2016. While rebalancing can reduce the number of stocks listed, the committee cannot list more than 200 companies.

Some of the sectors that feature prominently in the index include utilities, financials, and Healthcare. Financials account for a huge chunk of the index’s total weighted points, at 40% with the second one accounting for less than 20%. The index total equity capitalization on the other hand accounts for 80% of Australian Securities Exchange total capitalization.

ASX 200 Performance

The S&P ASX 200 is currently up by 4.7% for the year as institutional and retail investors continue to scramble for positions in some of the companies with solid growth prospects. Strong corporate governance is one of the reasons that most investors are showing strong interest in the country’s top tier companies most of which are listed in the ASX 200.

Australia also boasts of one of the lowest interest rate environment in the developed world seen as a key drawer of investments from investors abroad.

Dark Horse Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects primarily in Argentina. The company has market cap of $7.90 million. The Company’s project portfolio includes the Pampa Litio lithium leases in the provinces of San Luis and Cordoba; the Los Domos gold leases in Santa Cruz province; the Marayes coal lease in San Juan province; and the PROAR suite of mineral tenements in Santa Cruz and Rio Negro provinces. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Navaho Gold Limited and changed its name to Dark Horse Resources Limited in December 2015.