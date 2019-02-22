Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 87.47M -2.60 0.00 Novan Inc. 2.19M 13.58 28.40M -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -35.4% -31.9% Novan Inc. -1,296.80% -956.2% -82.5%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.5 and a Quick Ratio of 18.5. Competitively, Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.22% 26.46% -28.21% -24.04% 53.41% 21% Novan Inc. -25.88% -52.63% -56.55% -59.22% -74.13% -70.14%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21% stronger performance while Novan Inc. has -70.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.