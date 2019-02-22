Denali Advisors Has Upped At&T (T) Holding; Diebold (DBD) Sentiment Is 1.06

Diebold Inc (DBD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 93 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 88 cut down and sold holdings in Diebold Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 71.32 million shares, down from 79.91 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Diebold Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 50 Reduced: 38 Increased: 58 New Position: 35.

Denali Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 36.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Denali Advisors Llc acquired 153,900 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Denali Advisors Llc holds 580,600 shares with $19.50M value, up from 426,700 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $224.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 26.58M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety

Denali Advisors Llc decreased Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) stake by 13,000 shares to 28,700 valued at $2.01M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) stake by 36,800 shares and now owns 65,961 shares. Match Group Inc. was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AT\u0026T had 9 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Tigress Financial upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, October 22 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 21 by UBS. Citigroup upgraded the shares of T in report on Tuesday, December 11 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson. Barclays Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, September 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $31 target. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.47% or 147,689 shares. Fire Gp Inc owns 1.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 101,660 shares. 173,595 are owned by Haverford Co. North American Management Corp has 0.92% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 167,757 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 22,636 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Incorporated owns 4.47 million shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Qcm Cayman has invested 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.74% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Salem Counselors reported 58,951 shares. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gm Advisory Gp Inc owns 85,602 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 2.13 million shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) has declined 83.56% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c

Kopernik Global Investors Llc holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for 3.91 million shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 3.41 million shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 0.95% invested in the company for 4.61 million shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.71% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.60 million shares.