Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Contrasting side by side

Both Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.48M 567.18 136.66M -1.45 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. N/A 54.17 9.93M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. -3,927.01% -27.9% -24.7% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -162.4% -40.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, PLx Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PLx Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.9% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.74% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 5.53% 16.47% 10.43% 10.31% 0% 29.35% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.87% 5.68% 20.31% -9.07% -41.2% -43.33%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 29.35% stronger performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has -43.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.