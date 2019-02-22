Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 41.44M 7.19 205.74M -4.91 0.00 Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 10.03M -1.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dermira Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. -496.48% -185.4% -41.9% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% 0% -119.9%

Volatility and Risk

Dermira Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Oragenics Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dermira Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc. has a 83.88% upside potential and an average target price of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.6% of Dermira Inc. shares and 13.1% of Oragenics Inc. shares. 0.6% are Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -6.72% -13.36% 8.73% 10.62% -56.32% -61.06% Oragenics Inc. -26.67% -2.94% 135.6% -34.43% -69.16% -57.85%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has weaker performance than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Oragenics Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.