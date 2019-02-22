Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding in Cbs Cl B (CBS) by $450,870 as Stock Value Declined; First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Position Has Boosted by Waterfront Capital Partners Llc

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 46.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 353,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.91 million, up from 757,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 701,110 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has declined 1.95% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS) by 3.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,544 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.53M, up from 227,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 1.90 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: CBS This Morning: Expert warns of “terrifying” potential of digitally-altered video; 03/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 13/04/2018 – TESLA CEO ELON MUSK COMMENTS IN CBS THIS MORNING INTERVIEW; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS ITS BOARD DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Moonves Takes on Redstone Family for Control of CBS (Video); 17/05/2018 – National Amusements Says CBS ‘Cannot Wish Away’ Controlling Shareholder; 04/05/2018 – Ex-CBS TV anchor Charlie Rose hit with sexual harassment lawsuit; 18/04/2018 – CBS weighs legal risks of increased Viacom bid

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 2,802 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Global Invest Mgmt Commerce has 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,950 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Retirement System Of Alabama has 268,464 shares. Foster Motley Inc reported 3,701 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cap Investors has invested 0.1% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Prudential Fincl has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 681,557 shares. Signature Financial Inc reported 5,012 shares. Cordasco Ntwk has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ww Invsts reported 23.93 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Artisan Partnership has 0.4% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 3.67M shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpp Plc Adr (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 4,400 shares to 3,975 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 55,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,700 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $746.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 558,880 shares to 341,120 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 456,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Life Storage Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold FR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 112.23 million shares or 3.41% less from 116.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,277 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 7,067 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 490,701 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 211,618 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 13,878 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs accumulated 1,441 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 3.39M shares. Argent Tru Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 14,392 shares. First Republic Management, California-based fund reported 47,391 shares. Profund Advsr Lc owns 24,573 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Eii Cap Management Inc accumulated 65,978 shares. Franklin Inc invested in 0.01% or 501,001 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 42,436 shares in its portfolio.