Diageo P L C (DEO) Holder Hightower Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $1.29 Million; Oslo Asset Management Asa Upped Position in Pdc Energy (PDCE) as Valuation Declined

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 14.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 9,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55,715 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.87 million, down from 64,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $157.73. About 401,072 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 71.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 246,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 591,969 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.98 million, up from 345,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 1.35M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 22.49% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $667,209 activity. 1,500 shares valued at $67,500 were sold by BROOKMAN BARTON R JR on Friday, November 2. REASONER SCOTT J also sold $67,627 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Monday, October 15. The insider Crisafio Anthony J sold 1,500 shares worth $51,315. 4,000 shares were sold by SWOVELAND JEFFREY C, worth $224,680 on Wednesday, August 29. 700 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares with value of $28,047 were sold by PARKE DAVID C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.70, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PDCE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 66.19 million shares or 0.06% more from 66.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co holds 114,162 shares. Montag A & Associate Inc reported 6,600 shares. Caymus Capital Prtn Lp owns 8.52% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 1.04 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% stake. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 9,133 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 39,106 shares. Mason Street Advsr owns 19,578 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 23,764 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 18,400 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 6,425 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,000 shares. Alyeska Group Incorporated LP has 83,968 shares.

