Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $476,840; As Eastgroup Ppty Com (EGP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Increased Stake

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc Com (EGP) by 0.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 974,117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $93.15 million, up from 966,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 17,543 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 10.57% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.57% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 64.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 13,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,376 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $262,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 140,609 shares traded. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 23.66% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG TO STOP SELLING ITS PRODUCTS TO DICK’S SPORTING GOODS; 06/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 08/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Commends Dick’s Sporting Goods; 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales; 13/03/2018 – The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods says the decision to pull assault rifles from stores may result in losing customers; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.62 million activity. The insider COLEMAN JOHN F sold $995,675. WOOD BRENT sold 6,000 shares worth $599,723.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “EastGroup Properties (EGP) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eastgroup Properties Vs. Stag Industrial: A Look At 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2018. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EastGroup Properties: Rolling Along – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EastGroup Properties Announces Recent Acquisition Activity – PR Newswire” with publication date: July 13, 2018.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 24,282 shares to 137,886 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,094 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe Corp Com (NYSE:DLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold EGP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 33.16 million shares or 0.82% more from 32.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 43,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 25,730 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 168,827 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 103,012 shares. Connable Office accumulated 0.06% or 3,374 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability accumulated 3,719 shares or 0% of the stock. 26 were accumulated by Washington Trust Fincl Bank. Principal Gru Inc accumulated 616,817 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 129,300 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 24 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Morgan Stanley has 193,467 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 23,151 shares. Moreover, Utd Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 12,222 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 5,147 shares.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 81,665 shares to 237,905 shares, valued at $48.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 13,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold DKS shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 73.38 million shares or 5.61% more from 69.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Holding holds 0% of its portfolio in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 7,989 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 537,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 14,902 shares. Edmp has invested 0.49% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 6,478 were reported by Emerald Advisers Pa. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 120,234 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 113,272 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 14,587 shares. Prudential invested in 0.13% or 2.55 million shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sheffield Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 115,057 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Strs Ohio owns 9,124 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 404,418 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 47,085 shares.