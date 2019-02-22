DXC Technology Company (DXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) and Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology Company 23.88B 0.74 1.71B 6.38 9.23 Globant S.A. 522.31M 4.83 51.68M 1.41 38.02

In table 1 we can see DXC Technology Company and Globant S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Globant S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than DXC Technology Company. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. DXC Technology Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Globant S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology Company 7.16% 15.1% 5.9% Globant S.A. 9.89% 17.7% 13.7%

Volatility & Risk

DXC Technology Company has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Globant S.A.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DXC Technology Company is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Globant S.A. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Globant S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DXC Technology Company.

Dividends

DXC Technology Company pays out $0.75 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 1.13%. Globant S.A. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for DXC Technology Company and Globant S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology Company 0 0 0 0.00 Globant S.A. 0 0 4 3.00

Globant S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $74 consensus price target and a 6.09% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of DXC Technology Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.3% of Globant S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of DXC Technology Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.64% of Globant S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DXC Technology Company -6.63% -6.88% -34.43% -30.67% -28.1% -28.29% Globant S.A. -8.34% -2.8% -9.65% -0.04% 37.25% 15.71%

For the past year DXC Technology Company has -28.29% weaker performance while Globant S.A. has 15.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Globant S.A. beats DXC Technology Company on 10 of the 15 factors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.