Dyna-Mac Holdings Limited (NO4) Declines -2.88% on Feb 22

Shares of Dyna-Mac Holdings Limited (SGX:NO4) last traded at 0.101, representing a move of -2.88%, or -0.003 per share, on volume of 20,000 shares. After opening the trading day at 0.101, shares of Dyna-Mac Holdings Limited traded in a close range. Dyna-Mac Holdings Limited currently has a total float of 1.02B shares and on average sees 34,209 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 0.087 and high of 0.145.

SGX: SE Asia’s Driver of Growth

In the latest list of the top Asian markets in terms of corporate governance issued biannually by CG Watch, Singapore has ranked first, beating Hong Kong by two points with a score of 67 points. This puts the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in a more competitive global position because investors are further encouraged by excellent corporate governance. It gives Dyna-Mac Holdings Limited and other companies inside SGX lists privileges.

Good corporate governance reflects a nation’s ability to maximize resources and opportunities, to boost investors’ confidence in its long-term economic success, and to back healthy market competition.

Corporate governance is highly associated with foreign direct investment (FDI), which is essential in national economic growth. Similarly, high FDI inflow in Singapore through the SGX can lift the Southeast (SE) Asian economy as a whole, too. It is without a doubt that Singapore is already one of the biggest economic growth contributors in the region, thanks to the SGX. And Dyna-Mac Holdings Limited is the part of this growth.

SGX Then

The SGX was instituted in December 1999 after the Singapore International Monetary Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Singapore— the two leading stock exchange platforms in Singapore back then— had merged to create a consolidated stock exchange platform in Singapore.

Singapore Exchange Limited owns and operates the SGX is, which is traded on the stock exchange platform as well. Like any other stock exchange platforms, the SGX broadly features all kinds of trading instruments.

A year after its establishment, it already became a publicly traded company, serving as a component of the MSCI Singapore Free Index and the Strait Times Index (STI), which tracks the performance of top 30 SGX companies in terms of market capitalization quarterly.

SGX Now

Regular session during business days lasts from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. while pre-market session lasts from 8:30 a.m. until 8:59 p.m. Extended trading lasts until 5:05 p.m. before the market officially concludes the session at 5:06 p.m.

As of January 2009, there are 455 domestic companies and 313 international companies listed on the SGX. Over 90 of these companies have a market capitalization of more than S$1 billion each. Undoubtedly, the listing still continues to expand.

With a solid performance through the years, more and more international companies are compelled to enter the Singaporean market, hoping to take advantage of the tremendous growth opportunities in the country and of the optimistic trading environment.

Over the past five years, there are three companies listed on the SGX that have demonstrated interesting growth performance. These include Comfortdelgro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52),Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SGX:Y92) and SATS Ltd (SGX:S58). During the said five-year period, Thai Beverage has generated a 216% return; Comfortdelgro has generated a 123% return; and SATS has generated a 119% return. Good and reliable return attracts more clients to Dyna-Mac Holdings Limited.

As it aims to transform the region’s thriving economy, the SGX remains to be one of the best and the fastest-growing stock exchange platforms in the world. Needless to point out, the SGX is one of SE Asia’s key to becoming the next world leader in economy such as North America.

More notable recent Dyna-Mac Holdings Limited (SGX:NO4) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “RPT-China opens iron ore market to the world in pricing, image push – Reuters” on May 03, 2018, also Reuters.com with their article: “China opens iron ore market to the world in pricing, image push – Reuters” published on May 02, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Form N-PX TRUST FOR PROFESSIONAL For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Dyna-Mac Holdings Limited (SGX:NO4) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form N-PX Brown Advisory Funds For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Top Iron Ore Port Ships Half Billion Tons as Bears Call Time – Bloomberg” with publication date: January 09, 2018.

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the engineering, fabrication, and construction of offshore floating production storage offloading and floating storage offloading (FSO) topside modules, onshore plants, and other sub-sea products for the gas and oil industries primarily in the Asia Pacific and Europe. The company has market cap of $103.34 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Module Business and Ad-hoc Projects. It currently has negative earnings. It offers modules for FPSO vessels and floating liquefied natural gas (F-LNG).