Dynamic Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Sempra Energy (SRE) as Stock Value Declined; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shares Declined, Antipodean Advisors Has Cut Holding by $13.96 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 76.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 179,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.26 million, down from 233,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 2.31 million shares traded or 40.60% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 54.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 3,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,120 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $355,000, down from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.67. About 1.34 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 358,044 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ls Inv Advisors Lc has 0.07% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Alliancebernstein LP holds 473,571 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Shell Asset Management Communications has 17,945 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 23,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 901,853 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 4.07M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 303,937 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 15,386 shares or 0.21% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council reported 18,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,264 shares.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 5.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.54 per share. SRE’s profit will be $396.81 million for 20.29 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.41 million activity. REED DEBRA L sold $3.20 million worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Friday, November 9. On Friday, November 9 the insider MIHALIK TREVOR I sold $554,906. SCHENK LYNN sold $535,450 worth of stock. Martin Jeffrey W also sold $670,794 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Friday, November 9. $1.34 million worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares were sold by HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Recent Analysis Shows Sempra Energy, Public Storage, Nutanix, Peabody Energy, Cornerstone OnDemand, and VirnetX Holding Market Influences â€" Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire" on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Sempra's Cameron LNG export terminal 'very close' to startup – Seeking Alpha" published on February 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Well Fargo Downgrades Edison International On Liability Legislation Pessimism (NYSE:EIX)(NYSE:PCG)(NYSE:SRE) – Benzinga" on February 11, 2019.

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84B and $80.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 245,000 shares to 293,000 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $58.21 million activity. 2,468 shares were sold by WYZGA MICHAEL S, worth $184,730. $5.71M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were sold by LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER. COWARD D SCOTT sold 169,109 shares worth $13.23M. The insider Conroy Kevin T sold $24.74 million.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Earnings Reaction History: EXACT SCIENCES, 58.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 11.6% Sensitive – Nasdaq" on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "EXACT Sciences Is Defying Gravity – Seeking Alpha" published on September 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: "Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Earnings, Positive Relaunch Of Titan's Opioid Disorder Treatment Implant – Benzinga" on February 01, 2019.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.51 EPS, down 183.33% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.00% negative EPS growth.