Eastern Bank Has Upped Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $2.62 Million; Alpine Associates Management Increases Holding in Sprint (S)

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 298.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 5.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.21 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.13 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $6.48 lastly. It is down 8.61% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF THE SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN PROGRESSIVE MS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) 70TH ANNUAL MEETING PLENARY SESSION WITH; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Elevates Marcelo Claure To Executive Chairman And Appoints Michel Combes As CEO; 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent; 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 958.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 37,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 41,298 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 41,248 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity. GRACIA JORGE ENRIQUE sold $826,661 worth of stock or 129,652 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxstage Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 303,311 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $84.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 314,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,731 shares, and cut its stake in Lasalle Hotel Pptys (NYSE:LHO).

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 31 investors sold S shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 55 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 493.54 million shares or 0.53% less from 496.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield Trust Company has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 413,278 shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 10,251 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 27,645 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 14,828 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). North Star Investment Mgmt Corp invested in 0% or 943 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Earnest Lc invested in 0% or 369 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Com stated it has 420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 2.82 million shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 32,454 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5,131 shares to 90,566 shares, valued at $15.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (IEI) by 6,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,722 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 19,923 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% or 103,524 shares in its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mgmt holds 270,675 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0.04% or 76,745 shares in its portfolio. 6,696 were accumulated by Webster Bank N A. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). M&T Bancorp owns 270,232 shares. First United Fincl Bank Trust invested in 22,640 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.09M shares. Pitcairn Co holds 0.02% or 3,326 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 33,208 shares or 0.59% of the stock. 12,616 were accumulated by Cambridge Tru. Centre Asset Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 3,530 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.01 million activity. $300,003 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by Chapman James R..