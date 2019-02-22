Edge Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Bp Plc (BP) Holding; Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 11.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 33,691 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 316,248 shares with $14.58 million value, up from 282,557 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $142.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 4.24 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 09/05/2018 – WPP NAMED BP PARTNER FOR CORP, FUELS, CASTROL GLOBAL OPS; 30/04/2018 – BP Underlying Net Income Expected to Rise — Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – BP Capital Fund Advisors’ Loftin on the BOON ETF (Video); 26/04/2018 – BP, AZERBAIJAN SIGN PRODUCTION-SHARING DEAL ON CASPIAN BLOCK; 20/03/2018 – SUSAN DIO NAMED CHAIRMAN & PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – EX-BP WORKER PLEADS GUILTY TO TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM CO; 07/05/2018 – ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORP – BP COMMITS TO SELL GAS TO ALASKA LNG PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 01/05/2018 – BP’S GILVARY: BOARD WILL DISCUSS DIVIDEND IN 2H AS DEBT DROPS

Among 8 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Myriad Genetics had 10 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, August 28. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, January 3. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report. The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 5. The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, October 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, November 30. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 5 to “Underweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, January 4. See Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) latest ratings:

04/01/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

03/01/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $23 New Target: $21 Maintain

03/01/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $36 Initiates Coverage On

30/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $28 New Target: $32 Upgrade

05/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $37 New Target: $43 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $51 New Target: $54 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $38 New Target: $53 Upgrade

11/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $30 New Target: $25 Maintain

05/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $38 New Target: $30 Downgrade

28/08/2018 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $35 New Target: $49 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.49, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 2.53% more from 71.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Management Llc reported 967,235 shares stake. Cwm Lc invested 0.37% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Lpl Lc, California-based fund reported 6,705 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 93,722 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 21,802 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 41,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametrica Management accumulated 4,435 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Dupont Management Corp reported 15,002 shares stake. Macroview Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 71 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 66,800 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 44,623 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 873,489 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 5.65% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA REQUESTED CO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS RELATED TO BILLING TO GOVT-FUNDED HEALTHCARE PROGRAMS FOR HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SAYS RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 06/03/2018 Myriad Applauds AACU Position Statement on Molecular Testing for Risk Stratification in Prostate Cancer; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – WILL DELIST FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ON 30TH APRIL 2018; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dea; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q REV. $193.5M, EST. $187.5M; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS RECEIVED HHS SUBPOENA ON POSSIBLY FALSE CLAIMS

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 103.59 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Blackrock Muniholdings Nj Qu (MUJ) stake by 36,754 shares to 16,900 valued at $212,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 36,986 shares and now owns 2,745 shares. United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) was reduced too.