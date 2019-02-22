Efg Asset Management Americas Increases Holding in Take (TTWO); As Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Share Value Declined, National Investment Services Has Lowered Stake

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 45.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 11,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.16M, up from 25,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.43. About 145,980 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) by 13.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 5,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.84M, down from 40,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $98.33. About 53,181 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $349.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 16,409 shares to 78,471 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 119,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,408 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. $1.64 million worth of stock was sold by Emerson Daniel P on Wednesday, October 10. Shares for $24,720 were sold by Sheresky Michael.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,128 activity.

