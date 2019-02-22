Elk Creek Partners Stake in Carbonite (CARB) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose, Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 26,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 953,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $159.84 million, down from 979,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $186.56. About 2.07M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 14.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 52,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,226 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.06 million, down from 362,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $810.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 241,707 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has risen 14.71% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 49,900 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $75.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property G (NYSE:BRX) by 507,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $22.29 million activity. $272,364 worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by SCHUPP RUDY E. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider Pimentel Armando Jr sold $836,940. The insider CUTLER PAUL I sold 11,016 shares worth $1.93M. Another trade for 8,035 shares valued at $1.39 million was sold by Kelliher Joseph T. Sieving Charles E also sold $3.55M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, November 19. Shares for $2.92M were sold by Silagy Eric E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel reported 3,265 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp has invested 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ecofin has 109,201 shares for 12.07% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt invested in 0.65% or 22,042 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hartline Investment Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 4,412 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 1.27% or 182,540 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 0.1% or 68,369 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,249 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 2,580 shares. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney holds 0% or 52 shares. Assetmark reported 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lbmc Inv Advisors Limited Co invested in 1,298 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nomura Hldgs has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 948 were reported by First Interstate Commercial Bank.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 59 sales for $6.50 million activity. 5,193 Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares with value of $155,790 were sold by SHEER DANIELLE. 1,612 shares valued at $67,059 were sold by FOLGER ANTHONY on Thursday, August 30. Shares for $129,824 were sold by Mellinger Paul S. on Monday, September 24. $191,035 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by KRASNOW TODD on Tuesday, November 6. Another trade for 21,511 shares valued at $531,322 was made by ALI MOHAMAD on Thursday, February 14. 2,000 shares were bought by Daniels Scott Andrew, worth $55,140 on Tuesday, November 13.