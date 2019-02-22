Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B) At $22.32 Forms Bottom; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Moody's (MCO)

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B) formed multiple bottom with $21.65 target or 3.00% below today’s $22.32 share price. Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B) has $3.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 783 shares traded. Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B) has declined 11.95% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AKO.B News: 13/03/2018 EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA AKOb.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24

Among 6 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Moody’s had 10 analyst reports since September 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 21 by UBS. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, January 8. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MCO in report on Monday, January 7 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, October 30. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $171 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8. See Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) latest ratings:

19/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $170 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $172 Maintain

08/01/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $156 New Target: $154 Maintain

08/01/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

07/01/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $175 New Target: $165 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $165 Initiates Coverage On

30/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $172 New Target: $170 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $171 New Target: $156 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $179 New Target: $171 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $192 New Target: $189 Maintain

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.64 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 25.31 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

The stock increased 0.67% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $170.6. About 1.21 million shares traded or 9.20% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Emi Music’s B1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Not Impacted By Sony’s Buyout Of The Company To Gain Majority Control; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class B Asset Backed Notes Of Driver China Six Trust; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Recalls May Disrupt Cash Flow in Lease Bonds, Moody’s Says; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes Of Cgcmt 2016-C1; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Augsburg University’s (MN) Outlook To Stable And Affirms Baa3; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS IN 2018, RISING INFLATION WILL CALL FOR TIGHTER MONETARY POLICY, & THIS WILL THEN MODERATE GROWTH, BRINGING IT CLOSER TO THE LONG TERM TREND; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Daiichi Sankyo To A2; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CAPSTONE LOGISTICS, OUTLK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S MAINTAINS USI’S RATINGS (CORPORATE FAMILY B3) FOLLOWING; 14/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says China Unlikely To Meet U.S. Demands On Bilateral Trade

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $819,846 activity. The insider Worrall Blair sold 5,561 shares worth $819,846.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Boring Company With Exciting Returns – The Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s: Credit Where Credit Is Due – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Reports Election of Therese Esperdy to Board – StreetInsider.com” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies TreeHouse Foods, Moody’s, Choice Hotels International, Gibraltar Industries, Inseego, and Lumber Liquidators with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 33 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 157.36 million shares or 1.10% less from 159.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 67,872 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Pitcairn has 3,162 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 109,135 shares. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,069 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,143 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh accumulated 3,142 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 2,419 shares stake. 37,268 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Baskin Serv owns 91,540 shares. 340,229 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Sterling Lc reported 2,314 shares stake. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Btr Capital Management invested in 1,367 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sei Invs holds 0.08% or 124,304 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 21,570 shares stake.