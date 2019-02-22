Emphy (EPY*) decreases -10.82% on February 21-22

Emphy (EPY*) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0011989465 or -10.82% trading at $0.009885792. According to Global Crypto Analysts, Emphy (EPY*) eyes $0.0108743712 target on the road to $0.015354434011463. EPY* last traded at IDEX exchange. It had high of $0.014063716 and low of $0.0097872283 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0110847385.

Emphy (EPY*) is down -25.39% in the last 30 days from $0.01325 per coin. Its down -44.62% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01785 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago EPY* traded at $0.0507. EPY* has 15.38 million coins mined giving it $151,994 market cap. Emphy maximum coins available are 15.38 million. EPY* uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 04/09/2017.

Emphy is a decentralized platform that allows landlords and tenants to close short-term real estate rental contracts. EPY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency in Emphy’s ecosystem.