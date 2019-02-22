Encana Corp. (ECA) Shareholder Agf Investments Lowered Position by $4.25 Million as Share Price Declined; Denali Advisors Lifted Its Booz Allen Hamilton Cl A (BAH) Position by $1.17 Million

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp. (ECA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 326,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.21 million, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 8.12M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 46.66% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Cl A (BAH) by 224.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 23,800 shares as the company's stock declined 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,400 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.71 million, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 93,302 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 28.79% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Marriott and Nestle make Fortune’s most admired list – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on January 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Booz Allen Executive to Attend 40th Annual Cowen & Company Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on February 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “This government contracting exec is savoring the journey to the middle (market) – Washington Business Journal” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Longtime federal contracting exec tapped by Applied Insight to be CEO – Washington Business Journal” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen Hamilton Recommits to National Landing – Business Wire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $7.56 million activity. $532,600 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) was sold by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O on Thursday, February 7. ROZANSKI HORACIO had sold 45,000 shares worth $2.21M. ANDERSON KRISTINE sold 20,000 shares worth $1.03 million. On Tuesday, September 4 SHRADER RALPH W sold $1.53M worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 30,000 shares. The insider Thompson Elizabeth M sold $817,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold BAH shares while 101 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 122.70 million shares or 1.81% less from 124.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 1.04M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 7,928 shares. Washington Mngmt holds 0.56% or 11,800 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 158,800 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 2 shares. Mesirow Fincl Mngmt invested 0.17% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Kings Point Mngmt holds 8,281 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 7 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 59,621 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 503,942 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt has 16,305 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Northern reported 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $680.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 10,500 shares to 55,856 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,900 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL).