Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) EPS Estimated At $0.29; CSG Systems International (CSGS) Sentiment Is 1.05

Analysts expect Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) to report $0.29 EPS on February, 28.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. T_EFX’s profit would be $25.83 million giving it 15.47 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Enerflex Ltd.’s analysts see -32.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 202,531 shares traded or 19.79% up from the average. Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – RPT-SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Equifax Releases First Quarter Results; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR TO RESIGN FROM BOARD SEATS OF FICO AND WARBURG PINCUS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES PRIOR TO HIS START DATE OF APRIL 16; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 14/03/2018 – SEC Says Ying Was Next In Line to Be Equifax CIO; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.73, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 89 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 85 decreased and sold holdings in CSG Systems International Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 31.96 million shares, up from 31.28 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding CSG Systems International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 70 Increased: 62 New Position: 27.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.89% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. for 67,028 shares. River Road Asset Management Llc owns 1.28 million shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Investment Associates Llc has 0.94% invested in the company for 168,037 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.81% in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 81,647 shares.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The Company’s suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. It has a 20.72 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services.

The stock increased 1.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 331,347 shares traded or 95.77% up from the average. CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) has declined 27.91% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Rev $201.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CSG Systems International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGS); 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S CAPITAL BAY 200 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 5 REFINANCED EXISTING TERM BANK DEBT, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW DEBT ARRANGEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $201.7M, EST. $198.0M (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, gas and oil processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions. It has a 16.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s compression solutions include engineering, designing, fabrication, and installation of natural gas compression packages, such as gasfuelled engines or electric motors, reciprocating or screw compressors, cooling fans, piping, and instrumentation and controls for applications in gas gathering compression, inlet, and residue compression in processing facilities, compression for gas storage, and pipeline compression.