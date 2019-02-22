Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) Trades at $31.30 After Triangle; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Has 0.78 Sentiment

Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.02, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 68 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 87 trimmed and sold stakes in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 17.06 million shares, down from 18.85 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ubiquiti Networks Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 59 Increased: 35 New Position: 33.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) formed triangle with $29.74 target or 5.00% below today’s $31.30 share price. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) has $363.12M valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 25,133 shares traded or 121.09% up from the average. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 12.59% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Since September 4, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $143,231 activity. PUTZIGER MICHAEL T bought $5,363 worth of stock or 149 shares. 48 shares were bought by PEDROSO LUIS M, worth $1,734. $99,131 worth of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was bought by ANSIN KEN S. $36 worth of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was sold by BARONI GINO J. The insider DUNCAN GEORGE L bought 1,000 shares worth $30,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.45 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 2.7 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 3 investors sold Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 2.34 million shares or 0.75% more from 2.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma invested in 31,306 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 3,800 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) stated it has 57 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Rech & owns 3,196 shares. 11,000 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 174 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) for 892 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Llc accumulated 0% or 13,890 shares. 258,495 were reported by Banc Funds Ltd Liability Com.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.05 billion. The companyÂ’s service well-known provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. It has a 31.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum.

The stock increased 1.28% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 385,825 shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) has risen 62.10% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN

Bandera Partners Llc holds 5.57% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for 87,000 shares. Akre Capital Management Llc owns 2.68 million shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. has 3% invested in the company for 2.68 million shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 2.63% in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 59,880 shares.