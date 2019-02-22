Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 118.58M 3.06 28.88M 2.55 12.12 Axos Financial Inc. 430.32M 4.55 163.74M 2.61 11.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc. Axos Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 24.35% 10.6% 0.9% Axos Financial Inc. 38.05% 16.8% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Axos Financial Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.58 per share and 1.86% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Axos Financial Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Axos Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 75.2% respectively. About 10.4% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of Axos Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Bancorp Inc. -9.6% -2.34% -11.71% -23.68% -12.59% -9.25% Axos Financial Inc. -7.82% -4.93% -21.49% -34.83% 5.5% -3.81%

For the past year Enterprise Bancorp Inc. was more bearish than Axos Financial Inc.

Summary

Axos Financial Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Enterprise Bancorp Inc.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.