Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Increased Holding; Latam Airlines Group (LFL) Holder Aperio Group Has Increased Its Holding

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Latam Airlines Group (LFL) by 40.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 43,565 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,712 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42M, up from 107,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Latam Airlines Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 431,992 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LFL) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 77.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,126 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $722,000, up from 14,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 104,997 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $22.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 24,715 shares to 242,609 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc Adr (NYSE:BCS) by 64,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New Cl B (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LFL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Coty Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results – Business Wire” on May 09, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Coty (COTY) Down 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” published on December 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why LATAM Airlines Group SA Shares Popped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2016. More interesting news about LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LFL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Coty Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LATAM Airlines Group announces guidance for 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $704.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 192,823 shares to 48,052 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,856 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $328,225 activity. On Wednesday, December 19 the insider BARTH CARIN MARCY bought $250,000. 10,000 shares were bought by FOWLER W RANDALL, worth $261,900 on Tuesday, November 13. $673,375 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares were sold by HACKETT JAMES T.