EPR Properties (EPR) to pay $0.38 on Mar 15, 2019; Cognex (CGNX) Sentiment Is 1.15

Cognex Corp (CGNX) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 154 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 134 cut down and sold stock positions in Cognex Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 148.14 million shares, up from 148.01 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cognex Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 106 Increased: 105 New Position: 49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is expected to pay $0.38 on Mar 15, 2019. (NYSE:EPR) shareholders before Feb 27, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. EPR Properties’s current price of $74.09 translates into 0.51% yield. EPR Properties’s dividend has Feb 28, 2019 as record date. Feb 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.09. About 385,907 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 4.77% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold EPR Properties shares while 90 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 64.05 million shares or 0.96% less from 64.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd has 43,175 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). First L P holds 188,370 shares. Eii Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.34% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0.07% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 21,969 shares. Huntington Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 406 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 31,431 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 129,588 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 158,926 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 250,554 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 8,748 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 11,698 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 22.02 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $2.62 million activity. On Thursday, December 6 the insider BROWN PETER C sold $140,740. $225,120 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was sold by Peterson Mark Alan on Friday, February 15. 12,500 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares with value of $937,125 were sold by Hirons Michael L. Mater Tonya L. also sold $300,647 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) on Wednesday, November 7.

Among 5 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. EPR Properties has $76 highest and $67.5 lowest target. $71.30’s average target is -3.77% below currents $74.09 stock price. EPR Properties had 5 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) rating on Wednesday, November 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $7300 target. Bank of America maintained EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) on Monday, September 10 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, December 6.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.75 billion. The firm offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. It has a 41.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits.

