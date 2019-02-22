EPS for Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Expected At $0.16; Causeway Capital Management Has Lifted Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 120.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 161,532 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock declined 7.54%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 295,232 shares with $3.00 million value, up from 133,700 last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $44.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 6.91 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 06/03/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Infosys Opens Technology and Innovation Hub; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Award-winning Creative and Consumer Insight Agency, WONGDOODY; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital

Analysts expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to report $0.16 EPS on February, 28.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. ACIA’s profit would be $6.47 million giving it 73.70 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Acacia Communications, Inc.’s analysts see -30.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 1.33 million shares traded or 180.30% up from the average. Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has risen 1.32% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIA News: 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Communications to Evaluate U.S. Ban of Component Sales to China’s ZTE; 03/05/2018 – ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.23; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Communications Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Acacia Communications: Taking Steps to Suspend Affected Transactions, Assessing Impact on Acacia; 29/05/2018 – Oclaro and Acacia Communications Collaborate on 100/200G CFP2-DCO Products; 03/05/2018 – ACIA SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO 15C, EST. EPS 9.9C; 03/05/2018 – ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. $72.9M, EST. $71.2M; 03/05/2018 – Acacia Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 15c-Adj Loss/Shr 3c

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, makes, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers.

More notable recent Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACIA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acacia Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Acacia Communications to Host Analyst and Investor Sessions at OFC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: ACACIA COMMUNIC, 66.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 12.0% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.