EPS for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) Expected At $0.29; Clark Estates Has Upped By $1.18 Million Its Zagg (ZAGG) Holding

Clark Estates Inc increased Zagg Inc (ZAGG) stake by 59.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc acquired 84,193 shares as Zagg Inc (ZAGG)’s stock declined 38.35%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 225,500 shares with $3.33 million value, up from 141,307 last quarter. Zagg Inc now has $333.82M valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 6,335 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 52.05% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 02/04/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report $0.29 EPS on March, 6.They anticipate $0.94 EPS change or 76.42% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. HRTG’s profit would be $7.71M giving it 12.89 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 26.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 2,064 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 14.72% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN

Clark Estates Inc decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 37,606 shares to 1.24M valued at $41.53 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 231,500 shares and now owns 111,600 shares. Allergan Plc was reduced too.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zagg (ZAGG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gear4 Debuts New Chelsea Design Packs for Samsung Galaxy S10 Devices – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “InvisibleShield Announces Screen Protection Solutions for the New Samsung S10e, S10 and S10+ – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Zagg (ZAGG) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zagg (ZAGG) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.29, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold ZAGG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 2.79% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 35,000 are owned by Bailard. Tieton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 448,537 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability owns 295,757 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Century invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Cadence Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 190,290 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 240,510 shares. Schroder Mgmt reported 62,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Us Natl Bank De accumulated 13,063 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 2.96M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 73,435 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 8,554 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $146,721 activity. Stech Brian also sold $146,721 worth of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) on Monday, October 1.