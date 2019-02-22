EPS for InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) Expected At $0.18; Qualys (QLYS)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Qualys Inc (QLYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.35, from 1.66 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 126 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 96 decreased and sold stakes in Qualys Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 30.96 million shares, down from 31.00 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Qualys Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 71 Increased: 82 New Position: 44.

Analysts expect InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report $0.18 EPS on March, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. INXN’s profit would be $12.90M giving it 89.15 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, InterXion Holding N.V.’s analysts see -5.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 1,371 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 5.44% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 61.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 24,439 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) has risen 32.74% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.74% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO

Goodman Financial Corp holds 3.73% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. for 86,345 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 485,861 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stanley has 2.57% invested in the company for 117,187 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.99% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 90,652 shares.

