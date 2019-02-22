EPS for Nuvectra (NVTR) Expected At $-0.80; Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC)’s Sentiment Is 1.48

Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc (HTGC) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.13, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 77 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 52 sold and reduced their stock positions in Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 31.89 million shares, up from 31.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 40 Increased: 47 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) to report $-0.80 EPS on March, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.8 EPS. After having $-0.87 EPS previously, Nuvectra Corporation’s analysts see -8.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 105,629 shares traded. Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) has risen 99.00% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NVTR News: 15/05/2018 – First Light Asset Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Nuvectra; 21/05/2018 – Nuvectra at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys New 2.5% Position in Nuvectra; 06/03/2018 Nuvectra 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 29/03/2018 – Nuvectra Group Dinner Scheduled By JMP Securities for Apr. 5; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Buys New 1% Position in Nuvectra; 05/04/2018 – Nuvectra at Group Dinner Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 10/04/2018 – Nuvectra Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Soin Neuroscience commences a clinical case series with Nuvectra’s Algovita spinal cord stimulator for back pain; 11/05/2018 – Russell Investments Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Nuvectra

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 609,783 shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) has declined 10.70% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025

Hercules Capital, Inc., formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc., is a business development firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings and established-stage companies. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It has a 10.41 P/E ratio. It provides asset financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans/leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 4.3% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. for 1.34 million shares. Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd owns 1.63 million shares or 3.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Benchmark Capital Advisors has 2.36% invested in the company for 239,017 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has invested 1.83% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 683,581 shares.

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $29.82M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hercules Capital Appoints Seth Meyer as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hercules Capital Announces its 54th Consecutive Quarterly Distribution of $0.31 per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2018 – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hercules Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hercules Capital, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, 22nd Century Group, BorgWarner, and Forestar Group â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital Announces Share Repurchase Program â€“ Up To $25.0 Million Representing Approximately 2.4% of Common Stock Outstanding(1) – Business Wire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

More notable recent Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Nuvectra (NVTR) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuvectra® Appoints Dr. Fred B. Parks as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New chief at Nuvectra; shares down 7% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA extends action date for Nevectra’s Virtis SNM PMA – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.