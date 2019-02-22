EPS for Visteon (VC) Expected At $1.07; Assetmark Boosted Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Stake

Assetmark Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) stake by 2.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Assetmark Inc acquired 12,520 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Assetmark Inc holds 461,137 shares with $35.60M value, up from 448,617 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc Com now has $84.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 287 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA

Analysts expect Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report $1.07 EPS on February, 28.They anticipate $0.57 EPS change or 34.76% from last quarter’s $1.64 EPS. VC’s profit would be $30.93M giving it 21.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, Visteon Corporation’s analysts see -4.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.70% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 994,080 shares traded or 61.06% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has declined 49.97% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon

Assetmark Inc decreased Ishares Tr Glb Infrastr Etf (IGF) stake by 10,259 shares to 144,944 valued at $6.11 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr Tips Bd Etf (TIP) stake by 11,492 shares and now owns 101,050 shares. Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 9 analyst reports since October 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, October 26. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 3 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 12 to “Market Perform”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Friday, October 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $88 target. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 12. Raymond James maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Friday, October 26 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Wednesday, December 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $14.65 million activity. On Thursday, November 29 MARTIN JOHN C sold $3.56 million worth of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Altfest L J And Comm stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Amp Ltd has 0.28% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 683,398 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 20,369 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, First In has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 140 shares. Pggm Invests, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Blair William & Il owns 1.32 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Tiger Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.27% or 34,460 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt reported 3,100 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Lc owns 22,080 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc owns 16.03 million shares. Fil Limited stated it has 3.17M shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 8,305 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical Trust.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $738,905 activity. TREADWELL DAVID L had bought 2,000 shares worth $149,944. Wilson Harry James also bought $384,775 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares. MANZO ROBERT bought $152,363 worth of stock. 850 shares valued at $99,318 were sold by Vallance Robert R on Tuesday, August 28. 2,000 Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares with value of $151,141 were bought by Yassini-Fard Rouzbeh.

