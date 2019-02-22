Equitec Proprietary Markets Has Trimmed Intrexon (Call) (XON) Position By $586,500; Nomura Holdings Has Trimmed Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 95.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 95,842 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock declined 4.67%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 4,158 shares with $175,000 value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 491,471 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 11.46% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital

Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc decreased Intrexon Corp (Call) (XON) stake by 43.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc sold 34,500 shares as Intrexon Corp (Call) (XON)’s stock declined 37.85%. The Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc holds 44,300 shares with $763,000 value, down from 78,800 last quarter. Intrexon Corp (Call) now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 959,089 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 33.16% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.16% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $10.95 million activity. $177,203 worth of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was sold by KENNY PATRICK W. Bailenson Robert had sold 16,723 shares worth $675,944 on Thursday, September 13. FREDERICO DOMINIC had sold 212,055 shares worth $8.66M. Another trade for 29,362 shares valued at $1.24 million was sold by Brewer Russell B. II. Another trade for 4,713 shares valued at $197,129 was made by Donnarumma Stephen on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold AGO shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 97.44 million shares or 2.29% less from 99.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South Dakota Council holds 50,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 273,764 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 738,800 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc holds 2,090 shares. Moreover, Seizert Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.4% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.54M shares. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nordea Inv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 0% or 17,735 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 20,207 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 96,792 shares. Federated Pa has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 67,667 were accumulated by Fmr Limited. Jane Street Lc holds 9,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Brigade Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.77% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Aqr Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 4.09 million shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 272,460 shares to 296,400 valued at $24.67 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Nrg Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:NRG) stake by 59,900 shares and now owns 69,900 shares. Ishares China Large (FXI) was raised too.

Since October 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $1.55 million activity. Another trade for 3,514 shares valued at $24,846 was made by Perez Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 2. $190,671 worth of stock was sold by Reed Thomas D. on Monday, December 31. $27,094 worth of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) shares were sold by Lehr Donald P.. On Wednesday, January 2 Nimrodi Nir sold $28,692 worth of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) or 4,058 shares. $1.15 million worth of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) shares were sold by LIFFMAN JOEL D. 4,058 Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) shares with value of $28,692 were sold by Walsh Robert F. III. Sabzevari Helen sold $27,094 worth of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) on Wednesday, January 2.

Analysts await Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 70.59% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Intrexon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.14% negative EPS growth.

Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc increased Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) stake by 70,400 shares to 92,800 valued at $18.82 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Express Scripts Hldg Co (Call) (NASDAQ:ESRX) stake by 24,000 shares and now owns 48,000 shares. Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold XON shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 119.06 million shares or 9.69% more from 108.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 7,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 65,333 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 0.49% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) or 41,000 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Co reported 0.07% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 15,231 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs owns 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 1,000 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Cap Incorporated has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). 135,338 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corp. Principal Financial Gp invested in 31,517 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 157,731 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Com accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Third Security Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 66.99 million shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 229,278 shares.