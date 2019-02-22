Evermay Wealth Management Has Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $538,807 as Stock Value Declined; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Upped Position in Coeur Mng (CDE) by $457,360

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 27.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 91,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 419,935 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.24M, up from 328,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 5.45 million shares traded or 77.84% up from the average. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 39.09% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Improved Geopolitical Risk Profile; 08/03/2018 Coeur Announces Commencement of Production at Silvertip; 09/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 36.0 – 39.4 MLN SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES REMAINS UNCHANGED; 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Coeur to Live Webcast 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Files Technical Report for Kensington Mine; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): Workshop Offered in Coeur d’Alene – (4/17/2018); 27/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Acquisition of Silvertip Mine; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.37 million, down from 3,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1619.44. About 476 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021

Since November 7, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $39,837 activity. $3,927 worth of stock was bought by MELLOR ROBERT E on Friday, December 14. Edwards Sebastian had sold 2,368 shares worth $9,060.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $10.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 45,244 shares to 43,690 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,770 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $70.20 million activity. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 2,055 shares worth $3.22 million. Shares for $3.21 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. On Monday, October 29 BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 16,964 shares. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.96M. Zapolsky David had sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02M on Thursday, November 15. The insider Huttenlocher Daniel P sold 181 shares worth $285,960.

