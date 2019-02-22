ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 846.08M 2.56 43.51M 2.08 26.64 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 7.79B 1.20 963.10M 15.98 11.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Alliance Data Systems Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService Holdings Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ExlService Holdings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.14% 7.4% 5% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 12.36% 45.9% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

ExlService Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Alliance Data Systems Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Dividends

On the other side Alliance Data Systems Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share. It’s dividend yield is 1.31%. ExlService Holdings Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ExlService Holdings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 1 3 4 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Alliance Data Systems Corporation is $259.33, which is potential 51.61% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ExlService Holdings Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.3% and 97.5%. About 0.8% of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. -4.3% -5.63% -13.69% -5.95% -9.17% -8.09% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -10.66% -15.89% -24.64% -19.43% -22.99% -29.38%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats ExlService Holdings Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.