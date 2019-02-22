EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.65M 11.57 11.11M -0.45 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. N/A 11693.89 15.08M -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -673.33% -158.8% -72.7% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -662.2% -295.8%

Volatility and Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 3.05 and its 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.45 beta and it is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 18.4% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.93% 27.5% 5.93% -23.62% -63.79% -60.75% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 2.12% -7.92% -12.71% -13.24% 140.33% 83.93%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.75% weaker performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 83.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.