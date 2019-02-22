EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.65M
|11.57
|11.11M
|-0.45
|0.00
|Marker Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|11693.89
|15.08M
|-1.28
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-673.33%
|-158.8%
|-72.7%
|Marker Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-662.2%
|-295.8%
Volatility and Risk
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 3.05 and its 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.45 beta and it is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marker Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 18.4% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.93%
|27.5%
|5.93%
|-23.62%
|-63.79%
|-60.75%
|Marker Therapeutics Inc.
|2.12%
|-7.92%
|-12.71%
|-13.24%
|140.33%
|83.93%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.75% weaker performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 83.93% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.